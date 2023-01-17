COVID-19 Pop-Up And Walk-In Vaccination Clinics In Simcoe Muskoka Jan. 17 To Jan. 22

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit continues to offer one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka, with upcoming clinics taking place from Jan. 17 to 22. All vaccine doses, including the bivalent booster for individuals aged five years and older at health unit operated pop-up clinics. GO-VAXX bus offers first and second doses to children aged five to 11, and bivalent boosters to individuals aged five years and older by walk-in and appointment. Walk-ins are available as capacity allows and at the following clinics:

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Clinic location: Pop-up clinic – Bracebridge Salvation Army Church, 456 Manitoba St., Bracebridge Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Creemore Community & District Recreation Centre, 281 Collingwood St., Creemore Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Orillia Common Roof – Board Room, 169 Front St. S., Orillia Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Parkview Community Centre, 189 Blake St., Barrie Time: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Tay Township Library, 715 4th Ave., Port McNicoll Time: 12:30 – 4 p.m. by walk-in only

Friday, Jan. 20

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Walmart North Barrie 450 Bayfield St., Barrie Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Penetanguishene Arena, 61 Maria St., Penetanguishene Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Stonebridge Town Center, 291 Main St, Wasaga Beach Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Please note that adults and youth aged 12 years and older wishing to receive a first or second vaccine dose at a GO-VAXX clinic must book an appointment.

The health unit offers COVID-19 vaccinations by walk-in and appointment on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie. RVH’s Immunization Clinic continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at this location on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are also available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst.

Anyone wishing to book an appointment at a pop-up, GO-VAXX bus and mobile clinics, local health unit offices, or the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie may do so through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900

Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building – West Entrance, 170 Colborne St., W.

Individuals six months of age and older may also receive the vaccine at some local pharmacies or booked appointments through some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams who are offering the vaccine as part of their regular clinical practice.

Staying up to date with all COVID-19 vaccine doses you are currently eligible for remains the best defense against infection, severe illness, long-term COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization, and death.

Individuals are recommended to receive the bivalent booster six months after their last dose of COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 infection; however, people who want to receive their booster earlier can do so at a minimum of three months. As the respiratory season continues, high-risk populations are recommended to receive their bivalent booster as soon as they are eligible (i.e. the minimum three-month interval) to protect themselves as people spend more time indoors.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, dose eligibility and booking an appointment, please visit www.smdhu.org/GetVaccinated.