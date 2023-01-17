Freezing Rain Expected This Morning Into This Afternoon

Freezing rain warning continued for:

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Current details:

Freezing rain expected today.

Hazard:

Freezing rain.

Timing:

This morning into this afternoon.

Discussion:

A period of freezing rain possibly mixed with snow is expected beginning this morning. A few millimetres of ice accretion is possible on some surfaces. Freezing rain is expected to change over to light rain this afternoon. Freezing rain may linger into this evening for some areas.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Freezing rain warning continued for:

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Current details:

Freezing rain expected early this morning.

Hazard:

Freezing rain.

Ice accretion up to a few millimetres is possible on untreated surfaces.

Timing:

Early this morning.

Discussion:

A period of freezing rain is expected early this morning especially over higher terrain. A few millimetres of ice accretion is possible on some surfaces. Freezing rain is expected to change over to light rain by this morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.