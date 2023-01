On January 14, 2023 at 9:30 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP say they responded to a weapons call on Waubeek Street in Parry Sound.

As a result of further investigation, Matthew Molnar, 31 years-of-age of Parry Sound was charged with:

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Breach of conditional sentence order,

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on January 16, 2023.