Local Groups Receive Funds Through City’s Grant Program

Coun. Ralph Cipolla and Coun. Pat Hehn presented grants to six local organizations during a presentation at Orillia City Centre on Aug. 31 as part of the City’s 2021 general grants program.

“Due to COVID-19 many non-profit organizations have pivoted their operations and programming to online, increased services, or needed assistance with funding. The City of Orillia is proud to continue supporting local groups through our general grants program, especially during these difficult times,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “On behalf of Council and the Grants Committee, I’d like to thank our local community organizations as they continue to provide valuable programming and services to our community.”

Grant recipients through the 2021 General Grant Program:

Orillia Silver Band — $1500 Born to Read Committee — $750 St. Andrew’s – St. James’ Cemetery — $500 North Simcoe Muskoka Hospice Palliative Care Network — $1500 Canadian Federation of University Women Orillia — $1500 Orillia District Arts Council — $1250

The total City of Orillia grants budget for 2021 is $32,000. The next intake application deadline for the general grants program is Oct. 15, 2021. This coincides with the intake for the City’s Partnership Program for Festivals and Events. For more information visit orillia.ca/grants.