OSMH Adopting Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

In conjunction with 13 partner hospitals across Ontario’s Central Region, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is adopting mandatory vaccination for all OSMH Team members.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise and being driven by the contagious Delta variant, and there is clear evidence that the vast majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people.

“Patients and families expect those who take care of them to be vaccinated,” said Carmine Stumpo, OSMH President and CEO. “Many of our team members will also be greatly relieved and reassured to know their colleagues are fully vaccinated.”

Stumpo indicates that more than 90% of reporting team members are vaccinated and the hospital is well on its way to achieving its goal of 100% compliance. He states that vaccination remains the best way out of the pandemic.

“We are taking the safety of our staff and our community very seriously. Now more than ever, we are one community and have a responsibility to keep each other safe. ”