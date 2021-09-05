Keep Fire Safety Top Of Mind This Weekend

Following last week’s tragedy in Gravenhurst, the Gravenhurst Fire Department would like to highlight the absolute importance of keeping fire safety and prevention top of mind in your home.

“When any tragedy occurs, such as Tuesday’s home fire, we instantly think of our own loved ones and their immediate safety,” said Fire Chief Jared Cayley. “Making fire safety a top priority in your home or dwelling is critical in helping to prevent future heartbreaking outcomes like this,” stressed the Chief. “All of us at the Fire Department express our sincere condolences to the families impacted by Tuesday’s event,” added Chief Cayley.

“Please take the time now to ensure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are properly in place and in working order – it’s the law. Have a home escape plan and make sure everyone in your household is aware of it, understands it and practices it. Ensure smoking articles are out and place butts in a metal can with sand. If a fire should occur in your residence, get out immediately, and stay out. Call 9-1-1 if you detect a fire, do not hesitate. Lost time can drastically impact the outcome of a potential disaster. Making fire safety top of mind will save lives,” explained the Chief.

The safety of the community is paramount for the Gravenhurst Fire Department. For any questions, concerns or needs regarding fire safety, please contact the Gravenhurst Fire Department.