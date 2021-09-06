OPP Find Impaired Boater On The Nottawasaga River

The joint Huronia West/Collingwood OPP Marine Unit have arrested and charged an impaired boat operator after a vessel stop on the Nottwasaga River during the Labour Day long weekend.

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 11:50 a.m. the Marine Unit was conducting patrols on the Nottawasaga River where a Personal Watercraft (PWC) was stopped for an infraction under the Canada Shipping Act. During the stop, officers noted signs of alcohol use and an impaired driving investigation began. Subsequently the operator registered a “Fail” on a roadside screening device.

As a result, Amandeep Singh, 25-years-old, of Erin, has been charged with Operation while impaired – Blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The operator was given a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood, on October 12, 2021.