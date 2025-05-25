Local Artists Showcase Parry Sound’s Beauty In New Downtown Banner Project

Downtown Parry Sound is proud to announce the installation of 125 banners throughout the downtown area, featuring stunning imagery created by three renowned local artists. The banner project, which launches this week, aims to celebrate the natural beauty and cultural richness of this premier Georgian Bay destination.

The project showcases six captivating images that highlight Parry Sound’s scenic landscapes and distinctive character. Each banner serves as both a vibrant street decoration and an artistic representation of what makes this waterfront community special.

“These banners transform our downtown into an open-air gallery while promoting Parry Sound as a must-visit destination,” said April Denman, Executive Director of Downtown Parry Sound. “By featuring work exclusively from local artists, we’re not only beautifying our streets but also celebrating the incredible creative talent within our community.”

The featured artists include:

Ryan Sobkovich

Kyle Sorensen

Jessica Vergeer

Visitors and residents alike are encouraged to explore Downtown Parry Sound to view all six banner designs. The installation coincides with the beginning of the summer tourism season, when the town welcomes thousands of visitors eager to experience Georgian Bay’s pristine waters and the surrounding natural beauty of Parry Sound. Don’t miss exploring Downtown Parry Sound’s awesome art and pottery shops/exhibits while treating yourself to local shopping, delicious dining, and leisurely strolls through the charming centre of Parry Sound.

For more information about the banner project and other attractions in Parry Sound, follow the Downtown Parry Sound’s social media channels: Facebook @ParrySoundDowntown Instagram @parrysounddba LinkedIn @DowntownParrySound