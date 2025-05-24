Sea-Doo Is Encouraging All Riders To Prioritize Safety And Responsible Riding This Summer

As summer is right around the corner, Sea-Doo, iconic brand of BRP Inc., is inviting all boaters and personal watercraft (PWC) riders to prioritize safety on the water all season long. Sea-Doo takes safe riding seriously and, through BRP’s Responsible Rider Program , the team wants to empower all riders to ride responsibly regardless of whether they are on the ocean, a lake or a river. To do so, Sea-Doo is announcing the launch of the Water 101 module of the Responsible Rider Masterclass and sharing tips to ensure a safe and fun summer on the water.

“As a leader in the personal watercraft industry, we have a responsibility to mobilize the community and encourage responsible riding. Sea-Doo wants to ensure that riders can enjoy personal watercraft for years to come,” says Jérémi Doyon-Roch, Global Marketing Director, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo and Lynx at BRP. “As the season begins, it is our goal to offer riders the tools and resources needed to enjoy days on the water safely with family and friends.”

The Responsible Rider Masterclass, Powered by BRP.

BRP and Tread Lightly! launched the Responsible Rider Masterclass in February of 2025 with its first module, Snow 101. With the boating season approaching, the Water 101 module is now live and aims to equip boaters and PWC riders of all levels with the knowledge they need to ride responsibly and lead by example. The short and free online training features Sea-Doo Ambassador Daniel “Aqua Dan” do Nascimento and is based on BRP’s three Responsible Rider pillars: riding etiquette, environment and safety.

5 Tips to Ride Responsibly All Summer Long

While personal watercraft and pontoons are sound and reliable machines, following some basic safety practices drastically reduces the likelihood of preventable incidents occurring on the water. Here are just a few of the many tips to keep in mind:

Plan Smart: Before you ride, make sure to check local laws, be prepared for the weather, and download a marine app like BRP GO! to find safe places to discover. Follow the rules of the water and slow down in restricted speed areas. Heads Up: Always stop before checking your phone or GPS. Keep it sealed in a dry compartment while underway. Don’t mix recreation with drugs and alcohol and be aware of fatigue. Protect the Playground: Clean, drain and dry your watercraft after every ride to stop invasive species. Stay away from protected zones such as coral reefs, and be mindful of not disturbing marine ecosystems. Bring a mesh bag for trash and leave every place better than you found it! Ride Safe: Always wear neoprene shorts under your personal floating device (PFD) to stay protected on the water. Make sure your gear is properly sized and that your PFD is PWC specific and Coast Guard-approved. Attach the emergency engine cut-off lanyard to your PFD. Respect Fellow Riders: Keep a safe distance from other boats and PWCs, and yield to non-motorized watercraft. Pay attention to noise levels in residential areas.