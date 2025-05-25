Charges Issued After OPP Execute Search Warrant On Midland Address

Stolen Motorcycle, Credit Cards, Licence Plates Seized along with Drugs and Edged Weapons

As a result of an ongoing police investigation, members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant with the assistance members of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) and uniform members at a Seventh Street near Ottawa Street, Midland, residential address at approximately 4:45 a.m. May 23, 2025.

OPP Officers entered the residential address at approximately 4:45 a.m. May 23, 2025, arresting six individuals inside the home and during the following search located a stolen 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, stolen licence plates, a number of edged weapons, and a quantity of Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine.

Two individuals were released at the scene another was released after investigation and three individuals were charged criminally as follows;

(1) Gerrit John Gabel 33 years of Midland with

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

(2) Alexander Wozaica 33 years of Midland with

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

And further with

Driving while under suspension

Drive motor vehicle – Perform stunt

Contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

Accused persons 1-2 have been released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.