Fifth Street Midland Investigation Leads To OPP Seizure Of Crack Cocaine 

An officer of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a significant quantity of a substance believed to be Crack Cocaine from the driver of a parked vehicle in a Fifth Street, Midland driveway while patrolling the neighborhood.

The officer was patrolling in the area conducting follow up to an outstanding investigation in the area when the parked vehicle and driver was observed and after speaking to the driver a number of prohibited weapons were located in the vehicle which led to the officer locating a quantity of an illegal substance which was also seized from inside the vehicle.

Charged in relation to this investigation is Stephen Patrick Jolicoeur 44 years of Midland with the following offence contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act as follows.

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

and further with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition (three counts)

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.