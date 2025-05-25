Take Me Outside Day Contest Winners Visit Great Moose Adventures

Photo / Article Via: TLDSB

Muskoka Beechgrove Public School (MBPS) Grade 5 students cashed in the voucher they won last fall in the Trillium Lakelands District School Board Take Me Outside Photo Contest and travelled to Great Moose Adventures for a full day of active, outdoor science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEAM) learning.

The adventure began with open exploration on the pond, followed by a hike in the forest to hone observation skills and discover hidden animals.

Hands-on science took centre stage when, armed with nets and buckets, students collected and observed creatures from the ponds and creeks. Students were delighted to find frogs, leeches, turtles, and countless bugs. Canada geese were spotted landing on the wetland and grouse could be heard drumming in the bushes.

For many, a highlight of the day was using eco-friendly paint to create beautiful watercolor paintings on birch bark.

Outdoor educator-led ecology games deepened students’ understanding of habitat loss, while a bird scavenger hunt and nest-building challenge fostered creativity and teamwork. A lively game of camouflage added to the active learning and showcased clever hiding spots for animals and humans alike!

MBPS grade 5 student, Mikko Schafer, was repeatedly heard saying, “this is the best day ever!”

“Outdoor learning is essential for all children; the invaluable opportunities it provides profoundly shapes their overall education,” said MBPS teacher, Angela Clubb.