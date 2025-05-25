Neilly Ross Competing At The 65th Masters Water Ski And Wakeboard Tournament

Water Ski Canada is proud to announce that Neilly Ross, Canadian National Water Ski Team Members from Winter Garden, FL, who trains in Muskoka, ON during the summer months, will compete at the 65th Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament from May 23-25, 2025, at Robin Lake, Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, GA.

Neilly will be competing in both the Women’s Slalom and Women’s Trick events at the Nautique Masters. She will ski in the preliminary rounds on Saturday, May 24, 2025, with the possibility of advancing to the finals on Sunday, May 25, 2025, depending on her performance. Last year, Neilly placed 2nd in both Women’s Slalom and Women’s Trick at the Nautique Masters and is looking forward to another strong showing at this prestigious event.

The Masters Tournament, held annually since 1959, is one of the most prestigious events in water skiing and wakeboarding, bringing together the world’s best athletes. Neilly’s strong performances last year and her consistent achievements in Slalom and Trick make her a standout competitor at the Masters.

Follow the Action: