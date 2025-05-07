Let’s Move Together: Mental Health In Motion Unites Community For A Cause

Mental illness touches all of us — whether through personal experience or through someone we know. In fact, 1 in 5 Canadians will experience a mental health problem or illness in any given year, and about half of us will have experienced mental illness by age 40. Among those most affected are young people aged 15 to 24, who face the highest risk of mental illness and substance use disorders.

Despite these staggering numbers, stigma and misunderstanding about mental health persist. That’s why Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care is proud to host Mental Health in Motion — a fun, inclusive community event designed to raise awareness, promote understanding and support mental wellness for all.

Join us on Saturday, May 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waypoint’s main campus in Penetanguishene for a day of movement, connection and support.

“Mental Health in Motion is more than just an event — it’s a movement that brings our community together to support one another, raise awareness, and drive real change in how we talk about and care for mental health,” said Rob Desroches, Senior Vice-President, Clinical Services, and Chief Nursing Executive at Waypoint. “I’m proud to be part of something that inspires action and compassion in equal measure.”

TWO WAYS TO PARTICIPATE:

Walk or run for mental health: Register solo or as a team for a 1K or 5K run, and compete for great prizes. Register at https://arxbfycc.donorsupport.co/-/XZAZNRMC. Enjoy a barbecue, KidZone, educational booths, activities and more — all while learning about mental health programs that support individuals of all ages in our community. Full details are available at https://www.waypointcentre.ca/get-involved/donate/fundraising-events/mental-health-in-motion.

Whether you come to walk, run, cheer or simply learn more, your presence will help shine a light on mental health and make a real difference. Proceeds from the event will support Waypoint’s community-based mental health programs.

This is a perfect opportunity for individuals, families, friends and workplace teams to:

Get active and outdoors

Learn about valuable mental health resources

Support a vital cause and fundraise for better mental health

Together, we can break the stigma and build a healthier, more compassionate community.

To learn more, contact fundraising@waypointcentre.ca or call 705-549-3181, ext. 2578. Let’s move for mental health. See you on May 31.