Traffic Stop Leads To Impaired And Dangerous Operation Charges For Orillia Man

A traffic stop made by a member of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has led to Impaired and Dangerous Operation charges for an Orillia individual.

On May 6, 2025, around 3:45 pm, an officer was patrolling the downtown section of the City of Orillia near West Street and Mississaga Street when they observed a motor vehicle driving in an erratic manner. The vehicle was observed trying to pass a City Bus, tailgate other vehicles, and drive into oncoming traffic while making rude hand gestures.

A traffic stop was conducted due to the driving behaviour, and while speaking to the driver, the officer launched into an impaired operation investigation. A demand for an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was read, to which the driver complied and provided a sample of their breath, resulting in a reading of ‘FAIL.’ The driver was placed under arrest, and transported back to the Orillia OPP Detachment where further testing was completed.

As a result of the investigation, James Cornelisse, 53-year-old from Orillia, has been charged with the following:

– Operation while Impaired – 80 plus

– Dangerous Operation

The accused was released with a future court date. Additionally, their driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days.