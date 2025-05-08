Southern Georgian Bay OPP Conduct Two Impaired by Drug Investigations in One Day

Officers of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted two impaired driving investigations on May 7, 2025 on North Simcoe area patrolled roadways.

The OPP Communication Centre received a report of a driver passed out behind the wheel at the intersection of the West Service Road and Quarry Road, Tay Township at approximately 8:20 p.m. May 7, 2025.

Attending officers located the vehicle and entered into a impaired driving by drug investigation and transported the driver to Detachment for a further investigation with the assistance of a OPP Drug Recognition (DRE) officer. A scene investigation resulted in the seizure of a quantity of fentanyl, a large edged weapon and a replica BB handgun.

Charged with the following criminal offences is Matthew LeClair 42 years of Midland.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

And Further with the following contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on the May 22, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

A second incident involved a driving complaint of a possible impaired driver near 4:00 p.m. May 7, 2025 at the end of Fuller Avenue, Penetanguishene resulted in attending officers locating the suspect vehicle and upon speaking with the driver entered into an impaired by drug investigation. Further investigation at Detachment with the assistance of an OPP Drug Recognition (DRE) officer has resulted in the following criminal charges for Diane Rakoff 64 years of North York.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on the May 22, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.