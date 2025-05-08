Driver Charged After Traffic Complaint In MacTier

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver after responding to a traffic complaint in Georgian Bay Township.

On May 7, 2025 at 11:35 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint made by a member of the public in MacTier. Officers located the vehicle on Elizabeth Street, conducted a traffic stop and determined that the driver had an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction. During the course of their investigation, officers located a suspected controlled substance and subsequently charged 33-year-old Jessica Beasley of Georgian Bay Twp, ON with Possession of Schedule I Substance- Cocaine.

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 24, 2025 to answer to her charge.