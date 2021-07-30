Laurier Township Resident Faces Several Criminal Charges

The Almaguin Highlands OPP arrested a Laurier Township (TWP) resident after numerous criminal offences were committed.

On Monday July 12, 2021 officers were called to a traffic complaint in Laurier Township after the accused drove on to a resident’s property, damaging the driveway.

On Wednesday July 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. the accused was involved in another incident where police were called. When police attempted to arrest the accused he fled in a truck, damaging several vehicles including a police vehicle.

Police attempted to locate the accused with the assistance of the North East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit, North East Region Regional Support Team (RST) and Community Street Crime Unit along with the OPP aviation services and members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP Detachment and Criminal Investigation Unit.

On Thursday July 29, 2021 police arrested and charged Scott Vaillancourt, 35 of Laurier Township with the following:

Assault with a weapon,

Assault

Mischief under

Mischief over , 2 counts

Utter threats

Failure to comply with undertaking, four counts

Dangerous operation, three counts,

The accused was held for bail