Huntsville OPP Focusing On The Big 4 Driving Errors This Long Weekend

The Civic Day Long Weekend Traffic Safety Campaign started across the Province of Ontario and runs to Monday August 02, 2021.

This campaign is the sixth of ten annual provincial traffic safety campaigns.

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police will be participating in this campaign with an emphasis on, “Move Over for Emergency Vehicles” and the “Big 4”. The “Big 4” includes seatbelt compliance, distracted driving, impaired driving and speeding.

Road users should expect to see a much higher volume of traffic in the Huntsville Detachment area over this upcoming Civic long weekend. This makes it a particularly important to move over for emergency vehicles when safe to do so and be mindful of the “Big 4”.

Huntsville OPP remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired drivers. The OPP is reminding drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when operating a motor vehicle.

Let’s work together this long weekend to make our roadways the safest in Canada.