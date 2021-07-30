99 Corrections Graduates Join Ontario’s Frontline

Ontario is adding 99 new correctional officers to the frontlines to help ensure communities across Ontario are safe and protected.

“I want to congratulate and thank each individual for choosing a rewarding career in public service and their commitment to keeping Ontarians safe each and every day,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “Correctional officers are essential partners in the justice system and the training these new professionals received will ensure they are well prepared and equipped to make important contributions to the communities they serve.”

Correctional officer graduates will be assigned to 14 different institutions across Ontario near their home regions:

16 graduates will support the Eastern Region at the Central East Correctional Centre, Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, Brockville Jail, St. Lawrence Valley Correctional & Treatment Centre and Quinte Detention Centre.

20 will support the Western Region at the Central North Correctional Centre, Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre and Stratford Jail.

Seven graduates will work in the Northern Region at the North Bay Jail and Sudbury Jail.

36 will work in the Toronto Region at Toronto East Detention Centre and Toronto South Detention Centre.

20 graduates will support the Central Region at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex, Niagara Detention Centre and the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre.

The correctional officer training program took place virtually and in-person for eight weeks with a focus on enhanced communication and de-escalation skills. It also included a focus on anti-Black racism, Indigenous cultural training and inmate management techniques.

The recent graduates received compensation from the province while undergoing training to help remove barriers to employment, which is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to invest more than $500 million over five years to transform adult correctional services and improve safety.