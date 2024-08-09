Lake Of Bays Township Announces Departure Of Chief Administrative Officer

During a special Closed Council Meeting held on August 7, 2024, the Council of the Township of Lake of Bays made the difficult decision to sever ties with the former CAO Bryan Brown and end his employment with the municipality, effective immediately.

Mayor Terry Glover stated, “This was not an easy decision to make. Ultimately, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the Lake of Bays community. We’re grateful for Bryan’s service and contributions to our municipality and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Council will soon begin the process of engaging a new CAO. In the interim, please contact Mayor Terry Glover for any CAO related inquiries.