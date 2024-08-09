8,000+ Charges Laid By OPP Across Ontario During Civic Day Long Weekend

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to six road fatalities and two off-road vehicle deaths during what the OPP had hoped would be a safe Civic Day long weekend for everyone.

The OPP conducted a province-wide traffic safety campaign throughout the weekend, keeping an eye out for drivers who were aggressive, distracted, impaired and unbuckled (including passengers). These behaviours account for a significant number of preventable deaths every year. Officers also conducted enforcement and education around Ontario’s Move Over Law.

The OPP laid a total of 8,050 charges associated with various traffic, marine and off-road vehicle laws between Friday afternoon and Monday night (August 2-5, 2024).

Among the traffic charges:

Speeding: 4,040

Racing/stunt driving: 125

Impaired driving: 235

Distracted driving: 69

No seatbelt: 554

Move Over law: 99

The OPP reminds the motoring public about the central role they play in reducing the number of lives lost on roads, waterways and trails by being safe, responsible drivers (and passengers) with a shared goal of making it to and from every destination safely.