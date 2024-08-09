Orillia OPP Report Five Impaired Drivers

Officers from the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged five drivers with impaired driving related charges during five separate incidents.

Just before 3:00 a.m., on August 2, 2024 officers of the Orillia OPP were called to a report of a collision in the area of Marchmont Road in Severn Township. Police arrived at scene, were able to locate the driver who was attempting to evade police. Upon speaking with the male, officers noted numerous signs of being intoxicated.

As a result, Michael Snider, 30-year-old of Severn Township has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

Just after 7:00 p.m., on August 3, 2024, officers of the Orillia OPP responded to reports of a traffic complaint. Officers located the motor vehicle in the area of Highway 12 and Couchiching Point Road in the City of Orillia. The driver was showing signs of being intoxicated.

As a result, Michael Watson, 48-year-old of the City of Guelph has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

At 3:30 p.m., on August 4, 2024, officers of the Orillia OPP responded to reports of a traffic complaint. Officers located the vehicle in the area of Diana Drive in the City of Orillia. Officers spoke with the male driver and found he was showing signs of being intoxicated.

As a result, Shawn Smith, 52-year-old of the City of Orillia has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

At 8:00 p.m., on August 5, 2024 officers of the Orillia OPP responded to reports of a traffic complaint. Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the area of Olive Dr in Oro-Medonte Township. Upon speaking with the driver, signs of being intoxicated were noted.

As a result, Todd Simpson, 38-year-old of Oro-Medonte Township has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

At 1:00 a.m., on August 8, 2024, officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. program in the City of Orillia. A driver approached the program and displayed signs of being intoxicated.

As a result, Timothy Finley 41-year-old of Fenelon Falls Township has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

The accused parties are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in August 2024. Their driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days, and vehicles were impounded for a period of 7 days.

Orillia OPP would like to thank the members of the public who contacted police in regards to the traffic complaints.

The Orillia OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.