Orillia Recreation Centre Annual Pool Maintenance Begins Aug. 17

The City of Orillia would like to remind community members and visitors that the natatorium (aquatic area) at the Orillia Recreation Centre will be undergoing annual maintenance beginning on Aug. 17, 2024.

The aquatic area will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. Maintenance will include draining and cleaning of the lap, leisure and therapy pools, cleaning under the moveable floor, and pool deck and leisure pool features maintenance. Annual maintenance is necessary to ensure the long-term functionality of the pools and associated equipment.

During the annual maintenance period all aquatic drop-in programming is paused. Fun Pass holders have been contacted and members who do not wish to utilize other amenities within the facility during the pool closure can request a membership pause.

The City of Orillia worked with the impacted user groups to find the most ideal time frame to perform the annual maintenance. In addition, the summer months see a decreased overall usage of the aquatic area.

The community is encouraged to engage with the other amenities the Orillia Recreation Centre has to offer, including the 5,000 sq. ft. fitness centre, the FIBA-sized gymnasium, the wide variety of drop-in and registered programs for all ages, sport drop-ins and leagues, and the walking/jogging track.

For questions or concerns about the aquatic area maintenance, please contact the Recreation, Youth and Culture Division at 705-325-4386 or email recreation@orillia.ca. For more information about the Orillia Recreation Centre, visit orillia.ca/orc.