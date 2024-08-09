Bracebridge Memorial Arena Demolition Starts August 12

Beginning Monday, August 12, the Town of Bracebridge will start to decommission Memorial Arena. The project contractor will be on site to begin preparing for demolition and will install fencing around the perimeter of the facility. The demolition process is estimated to last until the end of October. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The Town is committed to maintaining a safe and orderly work site. During the demolition project, heavy equipment will be on site and area residents will hear loud noises and may experience an increase of dust around the outside of their property. The contractor will attempt to minimize any inconvenience and will oversee the maintenance and security of the site during the project.

Road and Sidewalk Closures