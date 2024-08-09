The Tragically Hip Tribute Band Performs In Support Of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation

The Tragically Hip tribute band, Grace, 2, will perform for a fundraiser in support of the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation on October 5.

The show will take place at St. Paul’s Centre in Orillia, from 8-11 p.m.

To truly pay tribute to The Tragically Hip and honour Gord Downie’s

legacy, Grace, 2 uses the power of the Hip’s music to raise money and awareness for great causes.

The Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation raises funds for life-saving medical equipment and technology, infrastructure upgrades and expansions, and education and training for the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

Tickets for the October 5 show are $35 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.