Lake Of Bays Resident Faces Several Charges After Bizarre Incident Saturday Morning

The Huntsville OPP have arrested and charged Shawn Harwood, age 28, of Lake of Bays Township.

On October 16, 2021, at 12:24 a.m., Huntsville OPP received a report of shots being fired while a vehicle was being chased by a motorcycle going eastbound on Britannia Road.

The vehicle being chased was eventually forced off the road and the motorcycle fled westbound on Britannia Road.

As a result of the investigation on October 16, 2021, Shawn Harwood was located and arrested. The accused was also found to be non-compliant with two previous release orders and charged with:

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Mischief to property under $5,000

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop after accident

Two counts of failure to comply with release order

The accused was held for a bail hearing scheduled on October 16, 2021. The accused was held in custody until the next scheduled court date on October 19, 2021, in the Ontario Court of Justice Huntsville.

There were no injuries to any of the involved parties and no danger exist to the general public. The investigation is continuing and updates will be provided when available.

The OPP is asking anyone with information about this occurrence to please contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.