Concert In Support Of Orillia Museum Of Art And History Coming Up On October 30

Tickets are selling fast for Music for the Museum, a special concert of classical and popular works that aims to raise funds for the Orillia Museum of Art and History.

The October 30 concert, featuring pianist Jacquie Dancyger Arnold and clarinetist Hugh Coleman, will take place at the St. Paul’s Centre at 62 Peter Street North, Orillia, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 each.

Orillia concert performer and music educator Blair Bailey will be MC for the performances, which will also feature appearances by percussionist Ross Arnold, mezzo-soprano Laura Aylan-Parker and flutist Gail Spencer. Among the show’s musical selections will be “Fantasie-Impromptu” by Chopin, Bizet’s “Carmen Rhapsody” and “Swinging Shepherd Blues” by Moe Koffman.

“We are so thrilled that these wonderful local performers have come together to support OMAH,” says Executive Director Ninette Gyorody. “It’s a sign of Orillia’s incredible community spirit and desire to return to normal. Aligning arts, heritage and culture through this collaborative event is just what we need to rejuvenate ourselves.”

Apart from Music for the Museum, OMAH has a variety of events planned for the coming weeks and months. They include new exhibitions opening in November and again in January, as well as complementary programming for families and the community.

For more information on the concert and the Orillia Museum of Art and History, visit orilliamuseum.org or contact Monica Szegvary via email at visitors@orilliamuseum.org or by telephone at 705-326-2159. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.