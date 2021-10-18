Ride District Transit for Free Until November 1st

Have you ever wanted to try using transit? This is your chance! You can ride for FREE on the Corridor 11 or Rural and Community Connection bus services until November 1, 2021, when fare collection resumes.

With the District of Muskoka’s ‘Ride the Bus for Free’ promotion, you can get to the grocery store, medical appointments, or spend the day exploring the area.

The Corridor 11 Bus travels north and south along Highway 11 between Huntsville and Orillia, stopping in Port Sydney, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Kilworthy, and Washago.

The Rural and Community Connection bus, connects Muskoka communities east and west while providing timed connections to other transportation networks within and beyond Muskoka. This service operates on two different routes running east and west. Each route is operated one day per week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Tuesday’s Route runs return trips from MacTier to Port Carling, Milford Bay, Bracebridge, Baysville, and Huntsville. The Thursday Route runs return trips from Midland to Port Severn, Honey Harbour, Bala, Gravenhurst, and Bracebridge.

In addition to providing designated stops, the Rural and Community Connection service schedule has also been designed to accommodate what is known as a “flex stop”.

A flex stop allows riders to request a pick-up and/or drop-off spot that is located within a 5-minute return trip from the existing route. Flex stops aim to support those who may not be able to access one of the existing schedule stops and must be requested 24 hours in advance of your trip.

Get out and take a ride on one of Muskoka’s transit routes before fares are reinstated on November 1st. Mapped routes and schedules can be found on the Muskoka Transit app.

Public Health measures such as physical distancing, hand sanitizing, and mask-wearing remain in place while using the bus service.