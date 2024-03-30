Boaters: Here’s What You Need To Know For The 2024 Season In Orillia

Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot Reconstruction begins in April;

Boat Trailer Parking Program starts May 15

With the arrival of spring the City would like to ensure members of the public are aware of the Boat Trailer Parking Program details and locations for the upcoming 2024 boating season.

“Spring is here and for many that means getting back on the water as soon as it’s safe to do so. We will have the Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot Reconstruction taking place this spring to provide a new, multi-purpose area for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to its completion to kick off the summer boating season,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Residents are encouraged to get their Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permits now to be ready for May 15 when the program begins for the season.”

Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot Reconstruction:

The reconstruction of the Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot is set to commence in mid-April, with completion targeted before Canada Day. This project is geared towards organizing and improving public parking opportunities, enhancing the parkland configuration, improving pedestrian safety, and providing additional resting and picnic areas close to the boat launch and waterfront.

During the reconstruction phase, the Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot and launch ramp will be temporarily unavailable for public use. Once the construction schedule has been finalized with the contractor, further details will be communicated. For more information about the project, please visit orillia.ca.

Boat Trailer Parking Program:

The Boat Trailer Parking Program will start for the season on May 15, 2024. The program will be in effect seven days a week (Monday through Sunday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will run until Oct. 15. Orillia residents, and those who pay taxes directly to the City, can park their boat trailer for free by displaying a Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit.

Residents and Orillia taxpayers can request their 2024 permit by visiting orillia.ca/parking and filling out the Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit request form. Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permits will be tied directly to a boat trailer’s licence plate number and must be clearly displayed on the driver’s side of the towing vehicle’s dashboard. The 2023 permits are not valid for the 2024 season.

For those without a Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit, the cost to park boat trailers for 2024 will be $10 per hour, up to a maximum of $50 per day. There is no additional fee to use the launch ramps.

The locations included in the Boat Trailer Parking Program are the Centennial Park Boat Launch parking lot (50 Centennial Dr.), upon construction completion, and the Collins Drive Boat Launch parking lot (425 Collins Dr.) and the surrounding streets of Collins Drive, MacIsaac Drive, and Rodger Road (see Key Maps). There is no fee or permit required to park without a boat trailer in those locations.