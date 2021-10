First responders say they investigated a collision (Sun Oct 17, 2021 at 7:15 pm) involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The collision occurred on Bowes Street when a person crossed the street and was struck by a westbound vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by Paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the West Parry Sound OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122