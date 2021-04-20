Knife Pulled On Police Officer In Orillia

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male with weapons offences along with several other offences.

On April 19, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a local business regarding a male that had been asked to leave but refused.

During the investigation, a knife was pointed at the officer. The suspect was arrested, without incident, and no one was injured.

Julien Johnston, age 31, has been charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Carrying concealed weapon

Fail to leave premises when directed

Resist Peace Officer

Assault a Peace Officer with a weapon

The accused has been held for a bail hearing.