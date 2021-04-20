Huntsville Skating Club Receives Jumpstart Grant Of Just Over $10,000

The Huntsville Skating Club has received a grant of just over $10,000 as part of a charitable campaign to build back community sports and recreation throughout 2021.

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities launched the Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund in September 2020 with the goal of supporting sports and recreation as community groups faced the ongoing impacts of the pandemic. The original $8 million commitment was used to help nearly 700 sports organizations across the country and an additional $12 million was announced by the Canadian Tire Corporation in February. Jumpstart conducted a State of Sport study via Ipsos and nearly half of organizations said they will be forced to close within the next year if they don’t receive financial support.

“We are beyond grateful to receive this news and know the positive impact it will have on sport and recreation organizations, and ultimately, on kids across the country,” said a statement from the Huntsville Skating Club. “With Jumpstart’s support, we’ll be able to provide affordable programming opportunities for our youth while keeping them engaged in the sport and staying physically active.”

The skating club is one of nearly 300 sport and recreation organizations across the country to receive funding in this round of grants from Jumpstart’s Sport Relief Fund.