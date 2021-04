CAO Announcement from Lake of Bays Township:

Please be advised that CAO Michelle Norman, Chief Administrative Officer, is no longer employed with the Township. The Township thanks Michelle for her long service and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

Persons needing to communicate with the Township may contact Melissa Markham, the Acting CAO. She can be reached at 705-635-2272, ext.226 or at MMarkham@Lakeofbays.on.ca.