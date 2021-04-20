Jared Caley Is The New Fire Chief In Gravenhurst

Following the retirement of Larry Brassard, the Town of Gravenhurst undertook a rigorous search process to find a new Fire Chief. After an in-depth interview process with candidates from across the country, the Gravenhurst Fire Department is pleased to announce Jared Caley as the successful candidate for the Director of Fire and Emergency Services (FES) / Fire Chief, effective Monday, May 3rd.

“Jared is very excited to bring his passion for public safety, teamwork, and lifelong learning to Gravenhurst. We are equally excited for our staff and volunteers to benefit from his experience, expertise and leadership,” said Mayor Kelly. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank (interim) Chief Brad Bigrigg for his oversight and assistance during the transition between Fire Chiefs as well as the stellar, ongoing efforts from Deputy Chief Clapp to be the steadying hand for the Department,” said the Mayor.

“To have been given the honour to lead such a fantastic team of fire service professionals is the realization of a lifelong dream! I cannot wait to begin to get to work with them to serve the residents and visitors of the Town of Gravenhurst,” said Caley, who currently serves as the Deputy Fire Chief at the Town of Bracebridge where he has worked for the past 10 years in various capacities including: Training Officer, Community Emergency Management Coordinator and Deputy Fire Chief for the past 8 years. Previous to Bracebridge Fire Department, Jared served with the Municipality of Morris-Turnberry and the Township of Norwich, and as a result has accumulated approximately 16 years of firefighting experience.

Jared holds a Bachelor of Arts from Wilfred Laurier University, a Public Administration and Governance Certificate from Ryerson University and numerous certifications and course work related to fire and emergency service dating from 2006 to the present. Jared is also a Certified Municipal Manager III from the Ontario Municipal Management Institute (OMMI) with enhancements in Fire Prevention, Fire Training, Fire Suppression, and Fire Service. He is very familiar with the Town of Gravenhurst, regularly working within the network of District Fire Departments and with key members of the Gravenhurst Fire Department.

“I am confident that we have hired someone who is a great fit with the FES and the community, and represents an investment in the long term success of the Department. I would like to acknowledge the important input provided during the selection process by Council’s hiring committee, which included Mayor Kelly, Deputy Mayor Lorenz, and Councillors Pilger and Murray,” said Glen Davies, Chief Administrative Officer.

The By-law confirming Jared Caley as Chief will be before Council on May 18, 2021.