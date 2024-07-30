Knife Point Incident At Bracebridge Store Has OPP Looking For Three Suspects

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is conducting an investigation into a disturbance that occurred at WalMart in Bracebridge.

On July 30, 2024, at 3:50 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to attend a retail location on Depot Drive in Bracebridge, ON after staff members recognized that three suspects were attempting to commit a criminal offense in the store. Witnesses reported that the three male parties were attempting to shoplift and when confronted, the situation escalated when one produced an edged weapon and the three fled on foot. Police were quickly on scene and witnesses were helpful in providing descriptions of the suspects and pointing out the direction in which they ran. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured during the interaction.

Officers contained the area while the OPP K-9 unit and the Emergency Response Team (ERT), along with an OPP drone, searched the area with negative results.

There is no ongoing threat to public safety and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may also submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.