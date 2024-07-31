Investment In Obstetrical Care Reinforces Commitment Yo Service In Muskoka Two Sites

(Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Muskoka, ON) – Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is deeply committed to providing safe, high-quality Level 1 obstetrical care for low-risk births in both Muskoka hospitals today and in the future.

MAHC has renewed its commitment to robust labour and delivery services in Bracebridge and Huntsville, which includes an investment in moreOB (Managing Obstetrical Risk Efficiently), a three-year professional development program for birthing units. The program integrates evidence-based practice standards and guidelines to support the highest standard of care in a collaborative environment with effective teamwork and communication.

“Being able to have babies close to home is important for families and communities,” says Dr. Sheena Branigan, Chief of Obstetrics at MAHC. “We are excited about this investment in obstetrics services today, and a greater commitment to continue to provide obstetrics in two sites in the future Made-in-Muskoka Healthcare capital redevelopment. The investment in moreOB and the commitment to a continued two-site program speaks volumes to our communities about delivering babies close to home.”

MAHC’s dedicated obstetrical team of nurses, midwives and physicians continue to go above and beyond for families, working together to provide safe, high-quality labour and delivery services in Bracebridge and Huntsville. The team also works to ensure access to appropriate higher levels of care within the larger regional and provincial system as one’s birthing journey requires.

Expecting families can refer themselves to obstetrical services or can be referred by their primary care provider. Contact information for all obstetrics providers is available and regularly updated on the MAHC website at https://www.mahc.ca/en/services/prenatalcare.aspx.

MAHC continues to enhance and enrich obstetrical services with ongoing nursing recruitment efforts and investments in sustainable staffing practices along with educational opportunities for team development like moreOB.

“I am confident we will achieve the goals of the moreOB learning journey in ensuring long-term, sustainable obstetrical services at both of our hospital sites,” says Cheryl Harrison, MAHC President and CEO. “I want to acknowledge the incredibly hard work of the team to do everything possible to provide safe obstetrical care.”