Cyclist Fighting For His Life After Being Struck By Vehicle In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after serious motor vehicle versus bicycle collision on Highway 12 in the City of Orillia.

On July 29, 2024, at about 6:00 a.m., officers of Orillia OPP, along with Orillia Fire and Simcoe County Paramedics were called to a serious motor vehicle collision at Highway 12 between Forest Avenue and Atherly Road, in the City of Orillia. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle with substantial damage and a bicycle which appeared to have been destroyed.

The male victim, who was operating the bicycle, appeared to be suffering serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital and later transported by air ORNG to a Toronto area trauma centre with life threatening injuries.

The Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement unit (TIME) attended the location to continue the investigation. The highway was closed for several hours for investigation, however, has since been re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed or has camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Orillia OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.