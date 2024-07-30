Walmart Canada Raising Store Associate Wages, Investing In Technology

Walmart Canada is investing $53 million in higher wages for its hourly store associates.

Earlier this month, Walmart Canada raised the hourly wage for approximately 40,000 of its store associates. This targeted investment ensures the retailer continues to provide attractive pay in the markets they operate.

“We’re on a journey of developing our talent, simplifying and modernizing how we work, investing in our teams, and strengthening our culture,” said AnnMarie Mercer, Chief People Officer, Walmart Canada.

In addition to investing in wages, Walmart Canada recently made a significant investment in digital handheld devices for store associates. The devices will enable our associates to better support our customers by looking up items more quickly in our systems and allowing for faster, real-time communication between associates to better facilitate customer requests.

“As a people-led, tech-powered, omnichannel retailer, we know how important it is for our associates to have the right tools they need to do their job,” said Joe Schrauder, Chief Operations Officer, Walmart Canada. “These devices play a critical role in helping our store associates perform their day-to-day tasks more efficiently and better serve our customers.”

These frontline investments are significant steps Walmart Canada is making on its journey to be the leading omnichannel retailer in Canada. Wages are just one part of the total compensation offering that all Walmart Canada associates receive when they work for Walmart. Others include:

Annual incentive bonus aligned with company performance

Comprehensive benefit coverage including enhanced prescription drug coverage, health and dental, fertility treatment, mental health care, and gender affirmation care

Access to free and confidential 24/7 virtual care, employee assistance programs, and wellbeing programs through TELUS Health

A Walmart discount card for savings of 10 per cent on groceries and general merchandise sold at Walmart stores and on Walmart.ca

A deferred profit-sharing retirement plan and a discounted stock purchase program

In addition, Walmart Canada has prioritized investments in careers and technology. In September 2023, the retailer announced its commitment to ensuring their associates have the skills needed for the future. Through the Live Better U (LBU) educational program, Walmart covers 100% of the cost of tuition, books, and course fees for course offerings curated based on the new and future needs of the business. To date, over 3,000 associates have participated in this offering. This program marks a $50 million investment over the next five years in associate career-driven learning and development, offered through programs at top-tier schools across Canada.