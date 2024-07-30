SIU Concludes Investigation Into OPP Officer Shooting Less-Lethal Firearm At Man In Orillia

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, found no reasonable grounds to believe an Ontario Provincial Police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with firing an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) at a 33-year-old man.

On March 29, 2024, officers attempted to arrest the man for breaching the conditions of a release order by attempting to visit a resident at a building. Following a two-and-a-half standoff, with the man in possession of a knife and threatening to harm himself, the man jumped from the roof and tried to run away. An officer fired a single shot at the man and he was arrested. He was found to be without any serious injury.

Full Director’s Report (with Incident Narrative, Evidence, and Analysis & Director’s Decision):