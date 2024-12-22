King Street Crash Sends Elderly Midland Resident To Trauma Centre

A report near the noon hour on December 18, 2024, to the OPP Communication Centre of an elderly pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on King Street sent officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to investigate.

Supported by members of the Midland Fire Service, County of Simcoe Paramedic Service the 80 year old female Midland resident was triaged and transported to an area hospital by paramedics and then onward to a Toronto trauma hospital for treatment of serious injuries suffered in the crash.

The pedestrian was struck while crossing King Street between McMurtry Road and Robert Street at approximately 12:09 p.m. by a white Chevrolet being operated by a 74 year old male of Midland.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues under the direction of OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Collison Investigators.

Thanks to the Town of Midland Roads Department in helping to maintain the road closure on King Street that was lifted shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have witnessed or has exterior home surveillance /dash cam video of the incident, to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca