OPP Nab Suspect After Downtown Midland Business Break And Enter

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a burglary alarm within minutes at the Elegant Gourmet business on King Street Midland as it became the victim of a break and enter at approximately 5:33 a.m. December 19, 2024.

Upon arrival of officers, a suspect was located within the business who had lacerated a hand in the process of entering the business. The arrested suspect was triaged at the scene by Simcoe County Paramedic Services and transported to Detachment for processing.

Charged criminally is Braeden Beaudoin 25 years of no fixed address Orillia with the following offences.

Break, Enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence

Possession Break In Instruments

Theft Under $5000

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 30, 2025