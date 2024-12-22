Man Guilty For Illegally Hunting Multiple Moose And A Deer

Richard Kanceruk of Dinorwic, pleaded guilty to illegally hunting multiple moose and a deer in the span of three years. He was also convicted of shooting from a vehicle and failing to invalidate his deer tag. He received $6,500 in fines, a five-year hunting licence suspension and an 18-month probation order.

The court heard on October 20, 2023, conservation officers responded to an MNR tip related to a shot and discarded bull moose. An investigation in response to the tip confirmed Kanceruk had shot the abandoned bull moose. The investigation also determined that on October 17, 2023, Kanceruk shot and killed a cow moose without a licence, and on October 16, 2023, he shot a deer with a high-powered rifle while standing on the running boards of his pickup truck, failing to invalidate his deer tag. In further examining the evidence, conservation officers determined he also illegally hunted a bull moose in the fall of 2021 and 2022 without a licence.

Justice of the Peace Tanya Moss heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on November 5, 2024.

