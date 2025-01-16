Kindergarten Registration Is Open For September 2025

Image / Article by TLDSB

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) has opened registration for students starting Kindergarten in September 2025 for children turning four this year.

TLDSB offers both junior and senior Kindergarten programs, where our youngest students develop a strong foundation for learning in all areas.

At this stage, students grow through play-based learning and small group instruction with caring educators. Students will learn about language and math, engage in healthy physical activities and the arts, and develop socially and emotionally through interaction with their peers and educators who guide them.

Parents/guardians of children who are turning four in 2025 are encouraged to visit the Kindergarten Registration page on tldsb.ca to register their child(ren) and learn more about the programs. To find out which elementary school your child(ren) will attend based on the home address, use the School Locator. All contact information for our elementary schools can be found on the Board Directory.

September may seem like a far way away, but it’s important for TLDSB to know how many students are enrolled so that staffing and spaces for the upcoming school year can be made. TLDSB asks all parents/guardians to register their child(ren) by February 28.

If you have further questions, contact your child(ren)’s local elementary school.