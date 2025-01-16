2025 Toronto International Boat Show Expands Features, Seminars And Offerings To Attract Outdoor-Minded Consumers

|The World’s Largest Indoor lake for Boating: One of the marquee features and engineering feat of the of the Toronto Boat Show is transforming the ice rink inside Coca-Cola Coliseum into a massive indoor lake for visitors to enjoy FREE boating activities and spectacular showcases such as:
The 6th Annual Indoor Wakeboard Canadian Championships (Opening Weekend): Top professional and amateur wakeboarders across Canada will converge at the Toronto Boat Show to compete at the Indoor Wakeboard Championships for cash prizes. This sanctioned, world-class competition takes flight on Opening Weekend with Men’s and Women’s qualifiers on Saturday, January 18, & finals on Sunday, January 19. Wakeboarding demos, waterski shows, and go-wakeboarding lessons continue throughout the week including Winter Wakefest where visitors can meet pro-riders and watch them perform spectacular grinds, tricks, and flips in The Lake.
NEW – Antique Boat Rides on The Lake for Charity! Buy a ticket to enjoy a unique boat ride on a restored antique cedar strip Richardson 14’ boat, powered by a Tohatsu ALARIS™ 6.0kW electric outboard motor. Proceeds from boat ride tickets will go towards funding the work of Kids & Classics Boatshops Museum. Families can stop by their booth (G157) to purchase a ride ticket and learn to carve a paddle; or register at the sign-in desk at The Lake.
Remote-Controlled Sailing Regatta – Watch as large remote-controlled sailboats compete race around the lake in the regatta series. PLUS – Boat Handling Demos, SUP Races, and on-water test rides of electric vessels and latest products.