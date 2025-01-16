2025 Toronto International Boat Show Expands Features, Seminars And Offerings To Attract Outdoor-Minded Consumers

Boating Resource Centre: Boating authorities and recreational organizations such as Parks Canada, Canadian Coast Guard, OPP Marine, Transport Canada and others, will be onsite to provide unbiased information on best boating practices and preparations to get out on the water safely to enjoy boating activities. Great Canadian Fish Tank: Get an up-close view of how fish react to different lures and techniques through a 40-foot long aquarium filled with 5,000 gallons of water and stocked with native Ontario marine life. Daily seminars by professional anglers demonstrate how different fish react to different types of bait, step-by-step casting methods, and effective tips on how to catch “the big one.” Georgian College Skills Competition & Marine Technical Training Centre: Canada’s core recreational boating industry employs approximately 45,000 Canadians, but there’s a growing labour shortage and need for more skilled marine engineers and technicians. The Marine Technical Training Centre at the Toronto Boat Show is an educational hub to learn about the many opportunities and pathways to a career in the marine industry; and invites visitors to “Try the Trade” with activities to learn about engine components. Current students enrolled in the marine training courses at Georgian College will take part in the annual Skills Competition on January 18 to showcase their technical knowledge by completing a series of hands-on challenges and tests.