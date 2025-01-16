Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Is Thrilled To Announce The Launch Of Summer Camps For 2025

January 16, 2025 – Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HFA) is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated summer camps for 2025! This year, they are offering a variety of programs offering creative, outdoor, and performance-based camps for children ages 7-12.

Advanced registration for Friends of the Festival is open from January 16-19 by calling 705-788-2787. General registration opens on January 20 at 10 AM. Spots are limited, and families are encouraged to act fast to secure their child’s place in these incredible camp experiences!

NATURE ARTS SUMMER DAY CAMP- July 7-11 @ Sandhill Nursery

Get creative in the great outdoors. Led by local teacher Alberta Robinet, kids aged 7-12 will use organic and foraged materials to make whimsical works of visual art while learning about ecology and the environment. New this year: campers will spend the day at Sandhill Nursery and enjoy a full day outdoors!

CIRCUS SPECTACULAR SUMMER DRAMA CAMP- July 28- August 1 @ Algonquin Theatre

Step right up and join us as we dive into the enchanting world of a traveling circus!

Can we create our very own “Greatest Show on Earth” at the Algonquin Theatre? Absolutely! Throughout the week, kids aged 7-12 will enjoy theatre games, costume creation, and prop building, all leading up to an original performance at the end of the week.

HFA MUSIC & DANCE CAMP- August 11-15 @ HFA Studio

Back again after an incredible first run in 2024! Led by local musician and dance leader, Hannah Naiman, this unique camp experience draws on traditional music and dance experiences for kids aged 7-12. In the morning, kids will have the opportunity to learn to play the ukulele and accompany themselves on simple folk songs. We’ll break up the day with singing games, traditional English sword dancing, and this year we’ll draw and paint a giant crankie machine! Parents will be invited to attend a showcase performance at the end of the week on stage at the Algonquin Theatre.

Why HFA Camps?

HFA Summer Camps offer a fun, creative, and inclusive environment where children can develop new artistic skills, build confidence, and make lasting memories. Led by professional local artists, the expert camp leaders are dedicated to fostering creativity and providing a safe, welcoming space for children to explore the arts. HFA camps are specialized, accessible, and designed to keep children actively engaged with interactive and enriching activities throughout the day.

For more information, contact Hannah Naiman, Director of Programs, Education and Outreach, Huntsville Festival of the Arts hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca, or 705-788-2787. To register, visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca