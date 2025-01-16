Two More Impaired Drivers Charged In Muskoka

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two people with impaired driving between January 11th and 13th, 2025.

On Saturday January 11, at 2:40 p.m., while Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting an investigation, they had an interaction with a driver in the area of Southbank Drive in Bracebridge. As a result of that interaction, police arrested and charged 30-year-old Brittany Gemmill with Failure/Refusal to Provide a Breath Sample. The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on February 4, 2025 to answer to her charge.

On Monday January 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. a member of the public called police to report their concerns over the condition of a driver who had their vehicle stuck in the snow on Highway 11 Southbound at Doe Lake Road in Gravenhurst. Officers attended and subsequently arrested and charged 36-year-old Justin Legg of Bracebridge with Operation while Impaired by Drug CC 320.14(1)(a). The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 11, 2025 to answer to his charge.