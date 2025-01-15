Health Unit Announces Retirement Of Dr. Charles Gardner, Medical Officer Of Health

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit Board of Health has announced that Dr. Charles Gardner, Medical Officer of Health (MOH) and Chief Executive Officer, will be retiring on September 30, 2025, concluding a remarkable career in public health that spans more than two decades. Dr. Gardner has served as MOH for Simcoe Muskoka since 2005, following a seven-year tenure in the same role with the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit. His career began with general medical practice in Newfoundland, New Brunswick, and Zimbabwe.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Gardner has been a dedicated advocate for public health and has played a pivotal role in numerous provincial and national initiatives. He served as President (and then Past Chair) of the Association of Local Public Health Agencies (alPHa) and as Chair for the Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health (COMOH). Dr. Gardner’s commitment to excellence has been recognized with several prestigious honors, including alPHa’s Distinguished Service Award in June 2023 and the Faculty Educator Award for the Public Health and Preventive Medicine Residency, University of Toronto, in 2020.

Among his many achievements, Dr. Gardner’s leadership during large-scale health crises has been a defining aspect of his career. From pandemic influenza planning in 2006 to managing the H1N1 outbreak in 2009, and most recently guiding the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Gardner has consistently provided calm and strategic leadership. His dedication during these challenging times has been instrumental in protecting the health of our communities.

In reflecting on Dr. Gardner’s forthcoming retirement, Ann-Marie Kungl, Chair of the Board of Health, shared:

“Dr. Gardner’s dedication and leadership have left an indelible mark on public health in Simcoe Muskoka and beyond. His tireless commitment to promoting health and well-being in our communities will be remembered for years to come. While his absence will be felt deeply, we are immensely grateful for his contributions and wish him all the best in this next chapter.”

As Dr. Gardner approaches retirement in September 2025, the Board of Health will begin the process of recruiting a successor and planning a celebration of his outstanding contributions to public health.