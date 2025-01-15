Driver Charged With Impaired After Traffic Stop On Hwy. 400 In Carling Township

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.
On January 15, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Highway 400 in Carling Township. The vehicle was stopped, and officers spoke with the driver and initiated an impaired driving investigation.
As a result of the investigation, Norman Doherty, 44 years-of-age of Monetville Ontario was charged with:
- Operation while impaired – alcohol
- Failure or refusal to comply with demand
- Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available
- Fail to surrender insurance card
- Speeding
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on March 6, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.