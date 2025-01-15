Bracebridge Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Wellness Centre

Today, the Town of Bracebridge celebrated the grand opening of the Kubota North Wellness Centre at the Bracebridge Sportsplex. This comprehensive new space helps support community health and wellbeing, and enhances the Sportsplex amenities by offering visitors access to state-of-the-art equipment seven days a week which includes:

A turf space with functional training equipment;

A selection of free weights and weight machines;

Cardio equipment including treadmills, recumbent bikes, ellipticals and more; and a

Space for specialized fitness classes and personal training.

Construction of this new space took place in the fall of 2024, transforming the previous auditorium into two new areas – the Kubota North Wellness Centre and a multi-purpose community room. Access to the Kubota North Wellness Centre is available to all membership, pass holders, and day pass users.

Recreation staff are available to provide facility tours and orientation sessions for new and existing pass holders, visitors and those interested in learning more about available programs and services. Wellness Coaches, who are experienced and trained fitness professionals, are also available to assist members during peak hours to ensure they feel confident using the equipment and are supported in reaching their health and wellness goals.

To register for a facility tour, visit bracebridge.ca/programs or speak with a customer service representative at the Sportsplex.

Quotes

“The opening of the Kubota North Wellness Centre further supports the Town’s commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of the community. This new area provides an inclusive space for individuals and families to achieve their fitness goals, connect with one another, and further enhances Town amenities and services. Thank you to Kubota North for being a valued community partner.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge